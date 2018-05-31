Fire erupts on Margalla Hills again

In yet another incident, fire erupted on Margalla Hills on Wednesday. Fires broke out at two points – behind Saidpur village and Daman-i-Koh picnic point.

“Our teams are making all-out efforts to extinguish the flames. So far, a major area has been cleared,” said CDA spokesman Malik Saleem. However, he could not ascertain the cause of the fire.

“Generally it is the season when fires break out on the hills due to human errors,” he said.

Other CDA officials said every year the civic agency hired services of hundreds of local villagers on a daily wage basis for three months to extinguish fires on the hills.—APP

