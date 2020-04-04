Fire erupts in Gulberg’s garment factory

A fire broke out at a garment factory in the Gulberg Block 12 on Saturday morning.

According to residents, the fire brigade was immediately called after black smoke spewed from the factory. Three trucks arrived at the site and have been trying to put out the fire. No deaths took place nor was anyone hurt, confirmed the rescue team, adding that the factory was vacated in time. “The cause of the incident can only be determined after the fire is put out,” a rescue official said. “We have called for more fire trucks.”