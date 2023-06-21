PARIS – Huge fire erupted after an explosion in the 5th arrondissement of the French capital.

As per Police and eye witnesses, it was a gas explosion that resulted in fire eruption in several buildings in the central Paris. Soon after the unfortunate incident, the

Police cordoned off the area and advised people to stay away from the affected structures.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the fire erupted on Rue Saint-Jacques in the 5th arrondissement close to the Jardin du Luxembourg and the Sorbonne University.

“There is a large fire in the 5th arrondissement after a gas explosion in Paris, France”, tweeted PM BreakingNews with an uploaded footage.

Breaking: There is a large fire in the 5th arrondissement after a gas explosion in Paris, France. pic.twitter.com/eed22DvxeU — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) June 21, 2023

Arrondissement mayor confirmed the incident through a tweet while the social media platforms are stormed with footages of fire and quotes of eye witnesses.