Fire engulfs Punjab Registrar Cooperative Societies building

The office records and other items were burnt to ashes when a fire broke out at the sixth floor of the Punjab Registrar Cooperative Societies building at The Mall, here on Friday.

On getting information, eight fire rescue vehicles reached the spot and started rescue operation. About 25 rescuers participated in the operation and controlled the fire after two hours’ hectic efforts. However, no loss of life was reported.

The cause of the fire was stated to be short-circuiting, a Rescue-1122 spokesman said.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp