Fire destroys Sindh Secretariat record

A fire broke out in the Sindh Secretariat between night of Saturday and Sunday, destroying a major portion of the important record.

The fire burnt the record of different ministries with the health ministry bearing the brunt of the blaze. The reasons behind the fire could not be ascertained immediately as the fire-fighters put out the blaze after a struggle of around four hours.

At the time of fire, no staffer or employee of the Secretariat was present in the building and cynics doubt that the fire could be the handiwork of saboteurs who wanted to destroy the record as anti-graft agencies were planning to investigate massive corruption in different departments of the Sindh govern-ment. Some senior officials of the Secretariat reached the spot to express their “shock and angst” over the devastation.

Sources claimed that the NAB and the FIA were planning to initiate investigations into alleged corruption in different departments.

