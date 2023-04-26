Fire damages valuable equipments of paint factory

A fire broke out at a paint factory in the Port Qasim area, destroying valuable equipment. Moreover, an explosion in a gas pipeline in the Korangi neighbourhood spread fear and panic through the locality.

Firefighters reached the factory and extinguished the fire. According to the fire brigade spokesperson, three vehicles of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and the Pakistan Steel Mills participated in the firefighting operation to douse the fire completely.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained. Separately, a fire broke out due to a leak in a gas pipeline near Korangi’s Chakra Goth in the Zaman Town area, spreading panic in the locality.

On receiving information about the incident, fire brigade officials reached the spot and brought the fire under control. According to them, the fire had been doused completely. Due to the fire in the pipeline, gas supply to the area was cut off.