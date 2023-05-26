Fire damages three houses in Charar-i-Sharief

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, three residential houses were damaged in a fire inci-dent in Charar-i-Sharief area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday afternoon.

An official stated that the fire broke out in one of the houses in Kanidajan and rapidly spread to nearby houses, resulting in damage to three residential properties.

Fire tenders arrived at the scene to extinguish the flames, and later the fire was brought under control. The mishap caused significant damage to property worth millions,” the official added.—KMS