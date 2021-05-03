Fire broke at Civil Hospital 

A fire broke out on the rooftop of Administration Block of Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK) here on Monday which was extinguished by fire tenders in one hour, however, no damage was reported.

A sudden fire erupted on the top roof of 2nd floor of Admin Block at Civil Hospital Karachi about 01:15pm. The administration rushed to the point of incident along with team and supervisors.

The fire tenders were immediately called. The fire was controlled over with two cylinders of fire extinguisher available in the hospital before the arrival of fire brigade. No any damage or any loss of lives or property was reported.