Fire brigade station attacked, 2 injured

Two firefighters were injured after unidentified persons attacked the Fire Brigade station in Nazimabad area here.

The Leading Fire Brigade officer Mustafa Azeem and operator Nadeem Ahmad were tortured and injured by the unknown attackers.

According to sources the Fire Brigade Station was attacked after firefighters refused to leave the premises to extinguish a fire erupted at Star Print factory near railway gate in Mujahid Colony close by on the pretext of having no water.

According to fire brigade sources the fire had erupted at an oil shop in Mujahaid Colony in North Nazimabad area.—INP

