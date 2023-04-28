Fire breaks out in building at Shahrah-e-Faisal

A fire broke out in a 10-storey building located on Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal on Friday within the remits of the Ferozabad police station, trapping office staff inside.

The fire started on the second floor of Mehdi Tower which quickly spread to the other eight floors of the building. Three fire brigade vehicles and a snorkel were deployed to control the blaze, which took almost two hours to bring the situation under control.

The cause of the fire has still not been identified. The office staff present in the building were safely evacuated. According to Assistant Commissioner Ferozabad Umaima Solangi, the building had fire safety equipment installed, and a detailed report regarding the causes of the fire will be prepared soon.

SP Jamshed Shoaib Memon stated that 150 people were in the building at the time of the incident, and all of them were safely evacuated. There were no casualties reported.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of high-rise buildings in Karachi, and officials are urging building owners to take necessary steps to ensure the safety of their occupants. Further investigations into the incident are underway.