Fire at towel factory in new Karachi area extinguished

Fire that erupted early on Sunday in a towel factory in New Karachi has successfully been put off. According to details, the towel factory victim of the fire was located in New Karachi near the famous Saba Cinema. According to Chief Fire officer, 90% fire has been extinguished and the situation is now under complete control.

“Fire has been doused on the first and second floor of the factory. Further extinguishing process is underway on a portion of the third floor”, added Chief Fire officer.

Upon addressing the severity of the fire, he asserted that the erupted fire was of a third-degree standard. Dozens of fire brigades were called up from all departments across the city in order to take the fierce fire situation under control at the factory.—INP

