Fire at Jinnah hospital’s emergency ward contained

KARACHI : A fire broke out at Jinnah hospital’s emergency ward in Karachi at around 8:30am Friday. Fire tenders doused the flames and the ward was reopened after three hours.

Three fire brigade vehicles arrived at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and extinguished the fire.

As the fumes worsened the condition of the patients at the emergency ward, they were shifted to the surgical wards. After the fire was contained, patients were brought back to the emergency ward.

The fire broke out due to a short circuit, say hospital authorities. It spread to two rooms of the emergency ward when a fire brigade team arrived and began the rescue operation.

