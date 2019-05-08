Islamabad

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting (SAPM) Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Wednesday stressed the need for enhanced engagement with Japan in the fields of information and culture.

During a meeting with Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsude, who called on her here, she said cultural cooperation between the two countries was not only imperative to promote people-to-people contacts but also vital to understand each other’s values, according to a press release.

She said Japan was a model for the world in terms of technological advancement and development.

Recalling her visit to Japan a few years ago, the SAPM said it was really impressive to witness Japanese women participating in all walks of life and contributing in Japan’s progress and prosperity.

She said Pakistan highly valued its bilateral ties with Japan and would like Tokyo to further collaborate and invest in the field of media and information.

The ambassador thanked the minister for appreciative remarks about Japan’s progress and development, and emphasized the need to strengthen formal cooperation between state television networks of both the countries.

The envoy also showed his keen interest of investing in up-gradation of technology at Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television Corporation.

Kuninori Matsude said they would be looking forward to the participation of Pakistani hockey team in Tokyo 2020-Paralympic Games. The ambassador said it was high time for high level bilateral visits to further strengthen bilateral relationship in the areas mutually beneficial for the two countries—APP