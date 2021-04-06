Firdous Ashiq Awan wears boxing gloves to help PTI govt (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan has now come up with new look as she put on boxing gloves to help the government facing various challenges, including inflation.

Talking to media, Awan, who used to say that “taking risks is my art and being successful at them is my passion,” said that she had not worn the glove for the PDM as the opposition alliance is already close to its breakup.

“I have put on the gloves to punch out inflation and employment as these are to major challenges for the government,” she commented.

پی ڈی ایم اس وقت ایک دوسرے پر مکے برسا کر نڈھال ہے، معاون خصوصی اطلاعات پنجاب فردوس عاشق اعوان#PDM #FirdousAshiqAwan #PTIGovernment #Boxing Dawnn pic.twitter.com/i60WLtDvtJ — DawnNews (@Dawn_News) April 6, 2021

The special assistant seems to be have persona interest in the game as she in December 2020 accepted a challenge to box with PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz.

She was addressing a press conference with boxers Amir Khan and Muhammad Waseem when the former challenged her to fight Maryam Nawaz in the ring.

Awan accepted, and took a swipe at the PML-N leadership, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already knocked out former premier Nawaz Sharif using his legal punches.