Firdous Ashiq Awan resigns as CM Punjab’s special assistant

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan has tendered her resignation from the position, it emerged on Friday.

Awan has sent her resignation letter to CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, who has accepted it.

“I am delighted to have served the interest of the government as well as my party, in the Punjab and feel honoured to have worked with esteemed Cabinet members of the Punjab, from who I was able to learn a lot in wide range of settings,” she wrote in the resignation letter.

Awan further said that she is resigning from the post due to “certain unavoidable personal grounds”.

Before getting the role in Punjab, she had served in the Centre as special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on information.