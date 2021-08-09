Firdous Ashiq Awan denied entry to Punjab Assembly (Video)

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was barred on Monday from entering the Punjab Assembly building to attend the oath-taking ceremony of PTI MPA Ahsan Saleem Baryar.

Awan, who last week resigned as special assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, reached the assembly to attend the ceremony but she was stopped by the security officials as her name was not the list of guests.

Firdous Ashiq Awan not allowed to enter Punjab Assembly pic.twitter.com/jj5m9YFyYP — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) August 9, 2021

Later, the Sialkot-based political talked to media where she downplayed being dined entry to the provincial assembly.

She said that her name was among the guests but she was late to the ceremony as it had already ended. Awan added that she found it appropriate to not go to the assembly.

She further said that someone had removed her name from the list.

Firdous Ashiq Awan response on why she was not allowed to enter Punjab Assembly. pic.twitter.com/Xipyn2XmNb — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) August 9, 2021

On August 6, Firdous Ashiq Awan tendered her resignation from the position. Awan sent her resignation letter to CM Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, who has accepted it.

“I am delighted to have served the interest of the government as well as my party, in the Punjab and feel honoured to have worked with esteemed Cabinet members of the Punjab, from who I was able to learn a lot in wide range of settings,” she wrote in the resignation letter.

Awan further said that she is resigning from the post due to “certain unavoidable personal grounds”.

Before getting the role in Punjab, she had served in the Centre as special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on information.

