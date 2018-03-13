FIR registered against man who threw shoe at Nawaz

Lahore

The Garhi Shahu police on Monday registered an FIR against a man who had hurled a shoe at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif during a ceremony at Jamia Naeemia seminary. The police said that the case has been registered against shoe-attacker Talha Munawar, who along with is two accused Sajid and Gafoor are in police custody.

The attack on the ex-premier took place at the seminary as he reached the podium to address the audience. As soon as Sharif reached the dais, the suspect jumped and hurled the shoe at the former premier, which hit his shoulder. The shoe-attacker and his two accomplices were taken into by security staff and handed them over to the police. The attack, however, did not deter the former prime minister from making a speech and eulogizing the seminary for its services for the religion and the country at large.—TNS