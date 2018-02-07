FIR registered on Chinese citizens attack

Staff Reporter

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police has registered an FIR against unidentified assailants who shot dead a Chinese national in the city on Monday. Police officials said the case has been registered at the CTD police station under the relevant sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and Anti-terrorism Act.

On Monday, a Chinese national was gunned down in what police described as a targeted attack carried out by unidentified armed men. Another Chinese national who was with the victim at the time of the attack remained unhurt, whereas a passerby was also injured.

The Chinese nationals, who came under attack, were working for a local shipping firm, which the official said was not part of any CPEC-related project.

According to the police, Chen Zhu, 45 and Ye Fan, after having lunch at a restaurant in Clifton were returning to office when they came under attack in Neelum Colony.