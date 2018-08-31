FIR registered against KE in 8-year-old boy’s amputation incident

Staff Reporter

Karachi police on Friday registered a first investi-gation report (FIR) against K-Electric after both arms of an eight-year-old boy had to be amputated by doctors due to severe burns he had sustained after an 11,000-Volt electrical wire fell on him in the street where he was playing. The incident took place in Ahsanabad Sector-4 off Superhighway on Aug 25. As a result of the electric shock, both of the boy’s arms were badly burnt and doctors had to ampu-tate them in order to save his life. The FIR was registered upon the boy’s father’s complaint. A KE spokesman had told media

on Thursday that they were deeply saddened by the unfortu-nate incident. “We extend our sympathies to the family. We are taking this matter seriously and re-main available to extend support to the family, in-cluding medical expenses during this time and for further treatment or reha-bilitation,” the spokesman said.

According to the father, despite KE’s announce-ment of assistance for the boy’s medical treatment, no one has contacted the family as yet. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had also taken no-tice of the incident and sought a report from the commissioner. He had in-structed him to provide the best treatment to the child. PTI leader and MPA-elect from the locality Haleem Adil Shaikh expressed re-gret over the incident and told the media that such accidents have become a norm due to K-Electric’s negligence. He assured the family of the boy of every possible help.

A similar incident had taken place in Model Colony around the same time last year when an-other eighth-year-old boy, Azaan, lost his life after being electrocuted from a pole leaking current. Area residents had com-plained about the matter to KE but their slow re-sponse led to the loss of a young life four hours later.

