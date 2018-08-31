FIR registered against Izhar’s brother for ‘land-grabbing’

Staff Reporter

A senior official of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) filed a case with police against the brother of Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s (MQM) Khwaja Izhar ul Hasan for illegally occupying a piece of land and making forged documents to claim it.

The Surjani Town police registered the case against Khwaja Absarul Hasan and begun probe under the law. However, no one has been arrested so far.

The police have registered FIR (509/2018) under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) and 34 (common intention) of Pakistan Penal Code against Khwaja Absarul Hasan and Habib Ansari on the complaint of assistant director encroachment of KDA, Khurram Shahbaz.

The KDA officer learnt about illegal construction on official land, and, according to him, he along with his team reached Sector 7-D of Surjani Town near the terminus of Khan Coach. The complainant stated that after examination of the construction there, the alleged land-grabbers showed documents to the KDA team claiming the launch of a housing scheme there.

But after scrutiny the documents proved to be fake, he added in a police complaint.

The complainant said that when their team told the suspects that they had “illegally occupied” official land, they allegedly threatened the KDA team with dire consequences and it also resulted in a scuffle.

