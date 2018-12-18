FIR registered against 600 sugarcane growers

Zia Qureshi

Qazi Ahmed Police registered FIR against 600 protesters who had staged demonstration and sit-in at Qazi Ahmed Bypass to register their protest against nonpayment of outstanding dues and the fixed sugarcane rate by the sugar millers. They said rate of Rs.182 per 40 kilogram was fixed by the government. Those booked by Qazi Ahmed Police under FIR No.283/2018 included 45 identified and 555 not unknown protesters.

The identified persons included Syed Zain Shah Central leader of Sindh United Party and Sindh Abadgar Board, Falak Sher Oad, Syed Anwar Shah and Azhar Shah leaders of Sindh United Party. The FIR included sections of rioting and forcibly closing National Highway on Friday. On the other hand

President Sindh Abadgar Board, Syed Zain Shah addressing the growers had said that despite dialogues and demonstration, the sugar mill owners were not ready to resolve the issues of rate and payment of outstanding dues. They said the rate of Rs. 182 per 40 kilogram was fixed by the government and saying that mill owners were pushing growers into a closed street. He vowed that if this trend continued the sugarcane growers from all over Sindh would be constrained to stage another protest.

