Observer Report

Peshawar

A first information report was registered on Monday against members of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement’s central committee including MNA Ali Wazir in North Waziristan.

The FIR was registered against Wazir and 11 other individuals for “enticing people to revolt against the state and for protesting and chanting slogans against state and security forces”.

District Police Officer South Waziristan Kifayatullah registered the FIR based on an intelligence report.