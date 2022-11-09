FIR record submitted in Supreme Court

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s FIR report has been submitted to the Supreme Court Lahore Registry. Inspector General of Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar has submitted a report to the Supreme Court Lahore Registry to register a case of attack on PTI Chairman during the long march.

In a report submitted to the Supreme Court Lahore Registry by IG Punjab, it has been said that in the light of the SC’s order, a case of murderous attack on Imran Khan has been registered.

Sections 302, 324 and terrorism have also been added in the murder case, the case has been registered at the City Police Station in Wazirabad.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court had ordered IG Punjab to register a case of attack on Imran Khan within 24 hours.