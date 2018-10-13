FIR lodged over demolition of historical house

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has lodged an FIR over demolition of a historical house in Peshawar city, charging the owner and Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) for granting approval.

Station House Officer (SHO) Khan Raziq Police Station registered the FIR as the house is located in its jurisdiction.

The house, a fine architectural building located close to Dhaki Munwar Shah near Raj Kapoor’s house constructed in period from 1830 to 1860, was razed to ground by its owner for purpose of constructing commercial plaza.

The issue was raised on social media on October 11 by a civil society activist, Dr. Ali Jan who is also a heritage lover and lobbies for preservation of rich past architectural glory of Peshawar city. Senior Minister KP, Atif Khan also took notice of the incident and directed the concerned authorities for taking action over violation of Archeology Act 2016. According to an office order of Evacuee Trust Property Board duly signed by Deputy Administration ETPB Peshawar, Asif Khan on July 2018, Chairman ETPB Lahore had granted approval for demolition of historic house to construct a commercial building.

The FIR has been registered in response to an application submitted to SHO Khan Raziq Police Station by Archeology Department on October 12.

