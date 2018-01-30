FIR lodged against Indian Army unit

Srinagar

A “murder” and “attempt to murder” case has been registered against the Indian Army unit involved in the firing on protesters in Shopian on Saturday that left two civilians dead.

The FIR lodged by the police in the firing incident mentioned the Army’s 10 Garhwal unit and a Major from the unit, identified as Aditya. A case under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 336 (endangering life) has been registered.

Two civilians, both young students, were killed when the Army opened fire on “stone-throwing” protesters in Shopian’s Ganowpora village on Saturday afternoon.—KMS