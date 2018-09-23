FIR lodged against Raja Pervez Ashraf’s driver

FIR into the killing of an officer of the Punjab Police in a traffic accident was lodged on the complaint of the bereaved family.Officer Zeeshan Abbasi, a resident of Murree’s Jhika Gali surrounding lost his life after he was hit by a car owned by former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf.

Zeeshan Abbasi was going from Zero Point in the city to the Faizabad area when he was hit and injured by a vehicle. He was immediately shifted to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries later.

Police sources confirmed that the car belonged to Ashraf and was being driven by his driver, Abid, at the time of the accident. The former premier, however, was not in the vehicle. A FIR was filed in Aabpara police station, at the request of the deceased police officer’s brother, against Abid Nawaz, while police have also arrested the driver.—INP

