FIR filed against people raising donations for Nawakadal affectees

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have registered an FIR against the people who are raising donations for the families whose houses were destroyed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Nawakadal area of Srinagar.

The troops had killed top commander of Hizbul mujahideen, Junaid Sehrai, along with his associate, Tariq Ahmed, and destroyed at least 17 houses during the operation in Nawakadal on Tuesday.

A local resident who is managing the things for the affected families told media that he received calls from the police and was informed that an FIR has been registered against him for helping the sympathizers of mujahideen.

Masjid committee account number that was publicised may get freezed due to international transactions.

Locals have appealed that Kashmiris living outside the occupied territory wishing to help the affected people should transfer the money into the accounts of their own families and then handover in person only.—KMS