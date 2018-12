Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The police on Tuesday registered a first investigation report (FIR) against five persons — including the security guards of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif — for violently assaulting a Samaa TV cameraman a day earlier.

TV footage on Monday had showed Syed Wajid Ali, the cameraman, lying on the ground outside the parliament building after a security guard allegedly shoved him for coming in the way of the PML-N supreme leader while recording him.

