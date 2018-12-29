Fintech innovation: The answer to true financial inclusion

Qaiser Maqsood

RECENTLY, Prime Minister Imran Khan approved a five-year plan for enhanced National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) that is envisioned to create three million jobs and additional exports of $5.5 billion through enhanced access to finance to SMEs. Pakistan, responding to The World Bank’s call to bring half of the world’s two billion unbanked population access to banking services by 2020, had launched its own National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) in 2015 replicating the same goals i.e. expanding formal financial services to at least 50% of adults, women and youth included, by 2020.

We have entered the target year already and the financial inclusion milestones, although not discouraging, are far from what the NFIS initially aimed for: only 23% of Pakistanis have bank accounts, of which 9% constitute core or brick-and-mortar banking while about 14% are mobile wallets by cellular companies. Although the numbers of branchless banking accounts have risen, the usage of mobile wallets remains low with nearly 53% of the present 33 million branchless banking accounts being inactive and average deposit balance amounting to PKR 340 only.

Why financial inclusion remains The World Bank’s number one goal and a crucial factorfor developing economies like Pakistan is because it holds the key to poverty reduction: having a formal and regulated transaction account opens access to other financial services, such as savings, payments, insurance, and credit, all of which can help people better manage their lives and reduce poverty. Absence or lack of access to regulated banking services forces people to resort to informal, oftentimes unscrupulous, sources of finance at conditions soharsh that they lead tofrequent instances of debt bondage besides contributing nothing to the national economy.

But why, after visible efforts from the government as well as the private sector, have we not gotten closer to our inclusion goals?Depending on the work sphere that one belongs to, the answers may vary from unrealistic goals that we set in our national strategies to a lack of participation from key stakeholders. The view of the technology sector, however, makes more sense in today’s increasingly digital age: it is the lack of focus on financial technology, or fintechthat is holding us back in our financial inclusion journey.

In many developing economies, innovation is enabling something simple yet profoundly impactful: access to previously out-of-reach banking services for the neglected segment of the population. With universal financial inclusion being on the agenda for many on national and global levels, fintech innovators and entrepreneurs are seizing the day and creating new businesses to tackle financial inclusion head on. Remaining unhampered by legacy technology thinking or systems, these technology entrepreneurs are creating solutions that are specifically built around the needs of the disadvantaged and what little they have at hand: a mobile phone.

Pakistan’s fintech landscape that should have grown exponentially after some disruptive decade-old developments is still taking baby steps toward bridging the financial inclusion divide. Even today, there are only a handful of companies, including some startups that offer mobile-based fintech solutions. These include: Easypaisa by Telenor Microfinance Bank and its e-payments platform Easypay; Startups Finja and Inov8 working to disrupt the country’s financial services sector; and Ant Financial which has recently announced the purchase of 45% stake in Telenor Microfinance Bank.

A rather new player in fintech is Fintech Factory, a first-of-its-kind financial technology incubation center in Pakistan that recently partnered with Karandaaz Pakistanfor the latter’s Disrupt Challenge 2018 where it screened, shortlisted, and trained promising fintech startups, turning their raw fintech ideas into scalable, market-tested solutions.

