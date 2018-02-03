Is FinTech our best bet to school our unschooled and feed our hungry?

Yusuf Hussain, CEO Ignite

FinTech, or new financial technology, driven financial inclusion, will add at 4 million jobs, 93 million bank accounts, $36 billion annually to GNP, and $7 billion net to Pakistan Government revenue by 2025, according to McKinsey. Bank accounts seem to be on track as there are 7 million today. That includes 1.8 million traditional accounts, accumulated over 50 years, and 5.2 million mobile/branchless accounts accumulated in around a 1/10th of that time. This is because globally, traditional bank accounts rise proportionately to GNP, but mobile accounts can rise exponentially. So the State Bank target of 50 million accounts by 2020 should be on track, as the McKinsey forecast.

Most new entrants will be women and the poor, which is heartening. Women tend to spend more on health and education for their families from their earnings, which will target the unconscionable malnutrition and unschooled children issue in Pakistan. Digitizing the informal economy drives out inefficiencies and increases competition. Together with increased availability of credit, ($23 bil annually for individuals and MSME by 2025,) better cash management, (farmers in one African country were able to spend 13% on grain and fertilizer,) and better Government revenue collection and grants allocations, the impact of a digital economy is widespread and pervasive.

Financial Service providers like banks and other new entrants will benefit from 60%-90% lower transaction costs, above $250 billion of new deposits by 2025, and the ability to offer new products with better managed risk.

Businesses will benefit from access to credit, higher efficiencies and new business models. Governments will benefit from more revenue collection from digitization of the economy and less revenue leakage in programs like BISP. Individuals will benefit from better cash flow management, convenience, lower transaction cost, and access to better products and more options due to greater competition among vendors and service providers.

Some key drivers appear to be in place: Expanding internet coverage, MOIT plans to provide Internet access to all villages in the country with a population of more than a 100 by mid 2018, smartphone penetration, mobile broadband connections, and a biometrically verified national identification system.

But others are weak, such as financial credit levels, which reduce Pakistan’s prospects even compared to other low income countries like Nigeria and Ethiopia. Regulatory burdens, such as on the import of hardware components and 3D printers, weak judicial system for the enforcement of business contracts and IPR protection, for example, unjustifiable harassment by tax authorities, and lack of enough quality human resources impede startups that develop FinTech products.

Development of skills of the future in programming, creativity, initiative, and digital literacy is a key requirement. Currently there is a gap between what universities product and market demand, and output is very low at less than half a million college graduates a year for a country of 207 million. Some bright spots need to be built upon: The growth in female graduates has been one of the highest in the world at 25% a year, raising the percentage of female college graduates from 18% to 48% in less than a decade. That required a social re-engineering of parental attitudes in rural areas. Publications in internationally reputable research journals per capita is better than BRICS countries, which required an adept re-steering of the higher education system. More upstream in the value chain, the primary education system has to become fun, and not kill curiosity in children.

A Makerspace revolution, which enables tinkering and creative projects using wood, electronics, robots, and other material, like the one in USA, could be the answer there. A Makerspace in the USA can cost anywhere from $80,000 to $500,000, but a Lahore Startup has crafted a Makerspace in a Box, ideal for Government schools, which costs Rs 150,000.

The award of Third Party Service Provider license after the Payment Service Provider licenses by the State Bank and PTA, will place a bank and telco-agnostic payments backbone in place, which is far more efficient and scalable compared to one-off linkages between banks and wallets or other FinTech services, like mortgages, deposits, credits, and insurance.

New business models based on micro payments, peer to peer services, block chain, AI and IoT should also evolve: Examples include blockchain and IoT based digitization of supply chains with automation of contract fulfilment verification, and AI based credit worthiness scores which will be far more reliable than current mechanisms.

In banking-FinTech relationships, Banks can take on the regulatory compliance task, while true 10x startups can take on the innovation task. And then there will be disruptors, of the kind Jack Ma terms TechFin!