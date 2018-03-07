Finland ready to help Pakistan in health, energy and forest sectors

ISLAMABAD : The Roving Ambassador designate of Finland to South Asia Harri Kämäräinen along with Mr. Asad Ansari Honorary Consul of Finland in Pakistan visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry and said that his country has advanced technology and expertise in health, energy and forest sectors and it could help Pakistan in these areas for improvement. He said Finland’s company Nokia has brought revolution in health sector due to its involvement in health technology. He said health was the fastest growing exports industry in Finland and Pakistan could get good benefits from Finland’s advancement in this field.

Mr. Harri Kämäräinen said that Finland has been using forest resources for business and industry for the last over 500 years and Pakistan could learn a lot from Finland for improving its forest industry and promoting green environment. He said Finland has achieved great progress in energy efficiency and by developing close cooperation with Finland, Pakistan could make efficient use of energy in industrial and other sectors. He said IT sector also offered good potential for cooperation between the two countries as many students of Pakistan were already getting IT education in Finland. He said Finland’s Outotec company provided process technologies and services for metals and mining, industrial water treatment, alternative energy & chemical industries and it could help Pakistan in developing its mining sector on modern lines. He said Finland’s world renowned company Wartsil? was already in Pakistan and more could come to Pakistan for business and investment. He assured that he would try to pay more visits to Pakistan to improve linkages with the business community.

Speaking at the occasion, Sheikh Amir Waheed, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that given the size of both economies, bilateral trade between Pakistan and Finland was not up to the real potential and both sides should focus on frequent exchange of trade delegations to improve trade relations. He identified engineering, agriculture, energy, mining, telecommunication, biotechnology, health and education as potential areas of mutual cooperation between the two countries and stressed for promoting B2B contacts between the private sectors of Pakistan and Finland to explore business matchmakings.

Muhammad Naveed Senior Vice President and Nisar Mirza Vice President ICCI said that CPEC has created plenty of business and investment opportunities in Pakistan and it was the right time that Finnish investors should explore JVs and investment in CPEC. Malik Sohail Hussain Chief Coordinator FPCCI, M. Shakeel Munir, Mehmood Elahi and others also spoke at the occasion and highlighted many areas for mutual cooperation including marble and rural health between Pakistan and Finland.

Orignally published by INP