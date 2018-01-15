Fine imposed on violators of Consumer Act

Assistant Commissioner Cantonment imposed fines amounting to over Rs1.5 million on Consumer Act violators including profiteers and the shopkeepers not displayed price lists.

According to AC Cantt, Unbareen Gilani, a large number of raids were conducted in 2017 in different cantonment areas and the shopkeepers found violating Consumer Act including for profiteering, over charging, not displaying price lists, selling products without expiry dates and other violations were penalized.

She said the raids would continue and the violators would be dealt with in accordance with the law.—APP

