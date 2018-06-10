Fine imposed on 356 profiteers, 43 sent to jail

City administration on Friday sent 43 profiteers to jail for non-payment of fine during ongoing price checking campaign of daily use items in different markets.

Fine was also imposed on 356 shopkeepers and vendors for overcharging and violation of price list, said a statement issued here by the Commissioner Office.

Giving details, it said that the special price checking campaign, started on the instruction of Commissioner Karachi Ijaz Ahmed Khan from 1st Ramadan Ul Mubarak, will continue till the end of Ramadan.—APP

