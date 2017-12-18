Fine on drink driving

It has been reported that in Norway, fine for drunk driving are calculated according to the defendant’s income. This system of fine on the basis of one’s income is right and just and one of the reasons why Norwegian citizens are happy and Norway is the happiest country in the world in terms of World Happiness Report 2017.

Also, Norway has given top priority to the welfare of its citizens. That makes it remain at the top of the list of Human Development Index for a long time. It shows that to make people happy; laws and development should entirely be human centric in the best way possible.

SUJIT DE

Kolkata, India

