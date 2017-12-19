FINCA Opens New Branches

Staff Reporter

Lahore

FINCA microfinance bank limited, one of the fastest growing microfinance banks in the country launched its branch operations in two new cities in the country.

The new branches in Yazman (Bahawalpur district), and KotAddu (Muzaffargarh district), will improveaccess to financial solutions formicro entrepreneurs and unbanked communities in the area. The expansion comes as part of FINCA’s purpose to provide responsible and impactful financial services to enable micro, small entrepreneurs and low-income communities to invest in their futures.

This addition brings the total number of branches in FINCA Pakistan’s network to 115, in over 104 cities, making progress on our mission to alleviate poverty through lasting solutions that help people build assets, create jobs and raise their standard of living.

Commenting on the occasion,Zar Wardak, VP& Regional Director Middle East and South Asia at FINCA Impact Finance& Chair of FINCA Pakistan’s Board of Directors said,“Pakistan has been one of our strongest markets and we’re always excited to increase our outreach in the country, to serve a greater number of communities. We at FINCA Impact Finance are fully committed to further strengthening the FINCA brand in Pakistan, and making it synonymous with an organization that earths unconventional yet highly impactful solutions to address the wide gap between the supply.