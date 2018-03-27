FINCA enters into strategic partnership with CallCourier

Staff Reporter

Lahore

FINCA has announced strategic partnership with CallCourier, a Lahore based courier service. The partnership will enable collection of ‘cash on delivery’ by using SimSim digital wallet. The aim of the alliance is to utilize the innovative digital payment methods that will provide hassle-free and secure courier services all across Pakistan. The collaboration will also help in boosting financial inclusion and digitalization of our economy.

Through SimSim wallet, CallCourier customers will be able to make payments with a simple click. Moreover, the transaction details will be available to them instantly which will reduce the risk of cash embezzlement and theft.In future CallCourier riders will serve as agents of SimSim, providing Cash-in Cash-out services.

Commenting on the venture, Mudassir Aqil, CEO of FINCA said, “This partnership will not only revolutionize the conventional payment methods but will also strengthen the business of courier services in the country.

SimSim E-Wallet is the payment space with a mission to provide free digital commerce in Pakistan. We hope that the future will be based on cost effective, hassle-free, and efficient digital payment methods.”

Adding on this occasion, the chairman of Excel Group of companies, Adil J. Mansoor said, “We are happy to have FINCA team on board with us. It will reinforce our existing relationships and also help in the digitalization the economy by ensuring privacy and safety measures.”

SimSimWallet is an innovative technology that is transforming conventional payment methods by providing digital solutions. Unlike conventional wallet, the SimSim Walletapplication enables you to make multiple transactions from anywhere to everywhere. Users of SimSim Wallet can also enjoy additional facilities like bill payments, mobile top-ups, free money transfer up to Rs. 10,000 and various discounts at merchants across Pakistan.