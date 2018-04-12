FINCA enters into strategic partnership with CallCourier

Staff Reporter

Lahore

FINCA, one of the leading micro finance banks has announced strategic partnership with CallCourier, a Lahore based courier service. The partnership will enable collection of ‘cash on delivery’ by using SimSim digital wallet. The aim of the alliance is to utilize the innovative digital payment methods that will provide hassle-free and secure courier services all across Pakistan.

The collaboration will also help in boosting financial inclusion and digitalization of our economy. Commenting on the venture, MudassirAqil, CEO of FINCA said, “This partnership will not only revolutionize the conventional payment methods but will also strengthen the business of courier services in the country.