Finca committed to women empowerment

Staff Reporter

Lahore

FINCA Microfinance Bank Limited celebrated International Women’s Day across the network with a number of activities aimed towards acknowledging and promoting the role of women in the organization and how they contribute to its success.

In keeping with FINCA’s Mission to “Improve Lives Worldwide”, staff members across the network came together and took pledges favoring Women Empowerment.

In a panel discussion chaired by CEO Muhammad Mudassar Aqil, COO Shahid Hosain Kazi, and members of the senior management, high performing female staff from all levels of the organization shared their challenges and stories under the “Maine Ker Dikhaya” campaign.