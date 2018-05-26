FINCA chooses AutoSoft’s core banking platform

Staff Reporter

Lahore

FINCA Microfinance Bank has partnered with AutoSoft Dynamics (Pvt.) Limited (AutoSoft) to implement the “AutoBANKER Premium – Global Banking System” to automate its operations in Pakistan. The product suite comprises of a state of the art Core Banking Platform with multiple vertical niche products that includes Consumer Financing, Fixed Assets, Treasury Management as well as MIS reporting. The product suite will enable FINCA Pakistan to offer banking services to their customers via multiple channels. AutoSoft’s system was selected due to their superior financial and technical evaluations, its capability to synergize, co-exist and evolve alongside FINCA’s digital platform – SimSim.

Commenting on the significant occasion, M Mudassir Aqil, CEO of FINCA said, “FINCA is determined to play its part to increase financial inclusion in Pakistan, leveraging the digital channel that is growing exponentially. This system upgrade will allow FINCA’s operations to become extremely nimble, and will serve as the backbone for complete automation of our branch banking services. As a result, offering tailored products and services to our customers would become easier and speedier as the system integration with the SIMSIM platform will digitize the delivery of microfinance products to our low income entrepreneurs.”