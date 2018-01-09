FINCA to become digital driven

Staff Reporter

Lahore

FINCA Microfinance Bank Ltd, one of the fastest growing microfinance banks in Pakistan, kicked off the New Year with a resolution to become a completely digital and data-driven organisation in the year 2018. The resolution was announced during the Azm-e-FINCA 2018 event, held on the first day of the New Year at the Peeru Cafe in Lahore.

Under the resolution, dubbed FINCA 2.0, FINCA Microfinance Bank will aim towards achieving its goal of becoming an organisation that is digital and data-driven with customer-centric focus. The ultimate aim is to use data towards maximising customer satisfaction and helping create products and services that meet all customer requirements.

The event was attended by all FINCA staff members, including top management and other stakeholders. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Shahid Hosain Kazi, COO FINCA, said, “FINCA has always been at the forefront of innovation, and constantly strives to infuse smart technology-based systems at the core of our business. For 2018, we aim to ensure that data insights drive our decision-making; and intend to mould smart solutions for new opportunities for our customers.”