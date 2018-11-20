Financial stability through micro finance laudable step: Aleem Khan

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that financial stability through micro finance is laudable step and provision of opportunities for self employment is big national service in which all nongovernmental organizations and philanthropists should participate actively.

He expressed these views while addressing the cheques distribution ceremony held under the aegis of Akhuwat here at Darbar Mian Mir on Tuesday.

Abdul Aleem Khan said that no government can lonely meet the employment challenges and efforts of social organizations has great importance in this regard. He said that poverty eradication is the main priority of the present government and provision of maximum jobs has been made the main agenda in the first 100 Days’ Plan.

The Senior Minister further stated that small business and cottage industries can add to the national exchequer and such volunteer and collective services for have-nots should be patronized. He claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan has started his endeavors in the right directions with the positive mind and soon the present difficulties would be over and situation would be improved in all the fields.

He said that the incumbent government is being welcomed by other countries and present government has taken the national instance with courage and without any fear.

Aleem Khan appreciated the distribution of small loans by the Akhuwat and offered his all out cooperation in this noble cause. He said that distribution of 44 million rupees among 1500 beneficiaries would bring them economic stability and many families would be able to earn their livelihood with honor.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Akhuwat Dr. Amjad Sakib gave a brief history of this organization and said that from the last 18 years interest free loans are being provided to the citizens on their need basis. He said that this is the credibility of the program that recovery rate is 99.99 per cent and every person tries to perform best cooperation with this organization.

Dr. Amjad thanked the Senior Minister for patronizing this institution and said that we would also help the government in fulfilling the mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Abdul Aleem Khan also distributed checques among the applicants and enquired about their business. Various people also presented a number of applications to the Senior Minister who assured of immediate action on them.—INP

