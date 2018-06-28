Financial, moral, political corruption on its peak: Baloch

LAHORE : Secretary General, Jamaat e Islami, Liaqat Baloch, has said that the two main groups contesting the election were two sides of the same coin and they did not have any vision or courage to break the status quo and initiate any programme of public welfare.

He was addressing corner meetings in his constituency NA 130.

Liaqat Baloch said that financial, moral and political corruption was on its peak because of the incompetence and failure of the past government and misuse of the author by them. He said the country had been burdened with heavy loans and interest and the country’s solidarity was facing serious threats due to the influence of the international financial institutions.

He said that a clash between politics and the state would be most dangerous. He said the corrupt mafia did not want accountability.

Later, while addressing an Ulema convention, he exhorted the religious leaders and scholars to mobilize the patriotic and religious minded voters for the enforcement of the Nizam e Mustafa.

Liaqat Baloch said that the MMA Supreme Council and the central parliamentary board had finalized the national and the provincial assembly candidates and issued tickets to them. He said that there were differences on a few seats and hoped that the central leadership would solve the issue through mutual understanding.