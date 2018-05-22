Financial management key to successful business

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Speakers at a seminar organized by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) for women entrepreneurs, here Monday said that financial management is the main driving key to run a successful business. The seminar was organised at Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s regional Office on “Accounting & Finance Challenges faced by Business Start-ups”.

The Corporate General Solutions (CGS) and the FPCCI were the supporting partners of SMEDA in organizing this seminar, which was addressed by Fiza Imran, Executive Director CGS, Mr. Azmat Javed, Member FPCCI and Ms. Tania Buttar, Deputy General Manager SMEDA. The women interested to become entrepreneurs attended the seminar in large number from Kinnaird College, Jamia Naeemia and number of the other institutions. Representatives of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Womnex, Handicrafts Association, Home.net and FPCCI were also present on this occasion.

Ms. Fiza Imran, speaking as the key speaker, said that financial management affects every aspect, from managing cash flow and tracking business performance to developing the plans that ensure successful exploration of the business opportunities.