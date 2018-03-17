It’s time the authorities work for the revival of Radio Pakistan which is incurring financial losses every year. The administrative expenses consume 80 per cent of the revenue made by the organization.

The remaining 20 per cent and more is spent on the marketing of programmers. After the rise of private radio channels, the state-owned Radio Pakistan lost all its capability to face the strong competition. Steps should be taken to save the dying organisation.

RAO NAJAM

Islamabad

