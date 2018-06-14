Financial journalism training MoU signed

New York

Bloomberg has announced the second round of its five-day financial journalism training programs for young Saudis, in conjunction with the Kingdom’s Misk foundation.

The initiative aims to advance financial education and journalism in the country through training conducted by Matthew Winkler, editor-in-chief emeritus of Bloomberg News, and more than 20 of the newswire’s journalists and analysts.

Misk is accepting applications for the initiative from top-performing male and female undergraduate, recently graduated and graduate students from Saudi Arabia. The course will take place in Bloomberg’s newsroom in Dubai from September 9—13.

The first program, held in January, saw a total of 30 aspiring Saudi journalists take part — 22 women and 8 men — with majors ranging from journalism and marketing to finance.

The program follows the signing of an agreement between Bloomberg and the Misk Foundation in November 2016 to explore a number of joint initiatives.

The collaboration sees Bloomberg develop and deliver cross-disciplinary education and training programs focused on business, economics, finance and journalism to enhance the skills and knowledge of young finance and media professionals in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Bloomberg and Misk signed a separate agreement in March to create financial training programs and finance labs at 30 Saudi Arabian universities, and equip 250 Saudi Arabian companies with market trainings, tools and resources.—Agencies