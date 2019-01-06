Financial crisis impact youth

The 2008-09 financial crises were the worst since the Great Depression of 1930s. Consequently, many people lost access to work, affordable food, housing and other basic necessities. The crises disproportionately impacted the youth development and rights of women, children and vulnerable and marginalized segments.

Economic crisis is an important factor underlying rising youth crime and, indeed, overall crime rate. Increased poverty can create incentives for theft and robbery. Increased youth unemployment means many young people, with time on their hands, can be led astray and alienate from a society which provides limited opportunities for them.

Owing to economic crises, young generation, for the fulfilment of their needs, adopt different negative ways, thus leading to increase in crime rate. According to a report, youth crime rate in Pakistan, due to financial crisis, is 50.28, which has increased overtime but especially in the past three years. Government should take steps for reducing unemployment, provide jobs to the young generation which would result in the decline of crime rate, hopefully.

IRUM NAZ

Via email

Share on: WhatsApp