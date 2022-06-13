Financial budgets anti-poor prepared on dictation of IMF: Siraj

Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Emir Sirajul Haq has said the federal and provincial budgets are anti-poor and prepared on the dictation of the IMF.

In a statement issued from Mansoorah on Monday, Sirajul Haq said the masses were desperate and no longer ready to accept the ruling elite who had snatched even right of living from the poor people. The PML-N, the PPP and the PTI, he said, were exposed badly and failed to provide any relief to the poverty-stricken masses. The inflation and unemployment were rampant, making it impossible for a common man to live in a respectable way in the prevailing circumstances, he regretted.

Sirajul Haq said the middle class was abolished as the gap between haves and have nots widened to a dangerous level. He said only two percent ruling elite were occupying the resources of the country and were responsible for the plight of the common man. He said the more than half of the country’s population was deprived of even the facility

of clean drinking water, millions were jobless and more than 30 million children were out of school due to poverty. The rulers were responsible for the deprivations of the masses, he said.

Sirajul Haq said that the country needed interest-free economy and check on corruption. He said the JI had demanded the government introduce riba free budget in light of the decision of the Federal Shariah Court. But, he said, the government was keeping the people deprive from Islamic model of economy at the behest of international lending agencies. He said the JI would not sit silent on anti-people policies of the rulers and launch a three-day train march from June 25.

The JI chief also demanded the Muslim world and the OIC take notice of the human rights abuses against Muslim population in India. He said the Islamic countries should sever ties with New Delhi until the Modi government tendered an apology and stop victimization of the minorities.