Financial assistance for students

Staff Reporter

Haque Educational & welfare trust arranged a function in the trust head office located in Chaklala.

Haque trust after short listing selected student’s financial assistance cheques for the year 2018 distributed to complete the studies by under-privileged students. In this ceremony sewing machines were also distributed among the widows / poor girls who completed 03 months vocational course for this center. The honorable chief guest Dr. Mazhar Iqbal appreciated the effort by the welfare trust.

He urged the rich people to come forward and participate in this noble case. In the end chairman Anwar-Ul-Haque Fakhar thanked the chief guest and stressed the students to work hard to become a useful tool of the society.