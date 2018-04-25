TEVTA successfully completes 12 sessions of Chinese language

Salim Ahmed

Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has said that TEVTA has successfully completed 12 sessions of Chinese Language Course and trained more than 23,000 citizens free of cost.

While addressing a meeting regarding finalizing the future plan of Chinese Language Course on Tuesday at TEVTA Secretariat, Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said that TEVTA has set a target to train Chinese Language to 1 lac students across the province. He said that this target has been settled after keeping in mind the region’s biggest project China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

CPEC has brought more than 40 thousand jobs of Chinese interpreters in the country and this number will increase with the passage of time, he said adding that TEVTA has prepared a roadmap for coping with job opportunities of Chinese language interpreters. Chairman TEVTA said that after successful completion of 12 sessions of this course, now 13th session will be held in 24 district of Punjab which will be held in 3 shifts in Lahore because it is biggest city of the province. Course is also being offered in two shifts in other big cities of Punjab including Rawalpindi and Faisalabad. He added that TEVTA will also continue hiring Chinese instructor just to maintain the quality of the course as the quality of the TEVTA’s course is its real recognition in the field.

He went on saying that there are numerous organizations are offering this course which includes public and private organization but TEVTA’s course is completely different from all of those. Its significance is the Chinese instructor, quality and last but not least that it is being offered free of cost, he said.

He further explained that TEVTA had also started executive classes for job holders as these classes are designed keeping in mind the timings and busy schedule of job holders people. Due to these classes, our people will be able to attain the executive jobs of CPEC, he said adding that people from all walks of lives are attending executive classes as bureaucrats, police officers, government officers, professors, journalists are taking benefits of these classes.

He also informed that after completing this course from TEVTA, people are getting jobs of minimum Rs 30 thousand which is a good salary for starters. In future these starters will be able to get salaries of more than Rs 50 thousand, he said.