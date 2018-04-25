Finance Ministry to grant due consideration to tax related budgetary proposals: Afzal

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Tuesday, said that promotion of SME sector was important for job creation and enhancing economic activities. Therefore the government attached due importance to betterment of the SME sector and it would support measures for its further growth.

In a meeting with President Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Bank Ihsan ul Haq Khan here, Minister assured of his support in the matter. President SME Bank shared with the Minister the proposal for increased funding requirements and expansion in the Bank’s network through opening of more branches across the country. He added the expansion would help to better meet the financing needs of small and medium level entrepreneurs. The Minister assured Ihsan ul Haq of his support in the matter.

In a separate meeting with Governor Khaber Pakhtoonkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra, the minister said that the people of FATA had made countless sacrifices in the fight against militancy and that the Government wished to provide them maximum possible relief. The Minister assured the Governor of all possible cooperation in the matter regarding release of funds. The Governor KP thanked the Minister for the warm feelings and support for assistance of the people of FATA.

Later in a meeting with a 3-member delegation of Karachi Timber Manufacturing Group led by Mukhtar Dosani, the minister said that the proposals regarding duties and taxes on import of Medium Density Fireboard (MDF would be discussed in detail with the Revenue Division and accorded due consideration.

The delegation discussed with the Minister matters regarding duties and taxes on import of Medium Density Fireboard (MDF). They also shared with the Minister proposals that would help the commercial importers of MDF which is eventually supplied to small workshops, carpenters and value addition industry.